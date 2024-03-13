WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Fairmont Senior vs. Hampshire on March 12, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Spring Mills vs. Woodrow Wilson March 12, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — North Marion vs. Shady Spring March 12, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — South Charleston vs. Jefferson March 12, 2024 MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs (4) goes up for a shot as Hampshire’s Jordan Gray (41) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Fairmont Senior’s Andre Grant (2) dribbles the ball down the baseline as Hampshire’s Matthew Medina (0) defends during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Charleston. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Hampshire’s Bryson Richardson (1) goes up for a shot during a West Virginia high school basketball game at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Charleston.