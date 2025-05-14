West Virginia Press Association welcomes Lauren Phillips as new Office Manager and Communications Specialist

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association (WVPA) is excited to announce a new edition to our team, Lauren Phillips.

Lauren became the new Office Manager and Communications Specialist on May 13.

“Stella, Jack, and I are extremely excited to work with Lauren, who brings great experiences and energy to our staff as well as an amazing attitude and fresh new perspective to our association,” said WVPA Executive Director Doug Skaff. “Lauren is from South Charleston, where she attended South Charleston High School. She is also a graduate of West Virginia University, where she earned her degree in Business Administration and Marketing. We can’t wait for everyone to get a chance to work with her and meet her.”

“I’m excited to be joining the West Virginia Press Association as the new Office Manager and Communications Specialist,” Lauren said. “I grew up in South Charleston where everyday was a great day to be a Black Eagle. As a proud graduate of West Virginia University, I am excited to stay in West Virginia and work so close to home, especially in this ever changing news environment. After spending two years in Morgantown, and four in New York City, I’m grateful to be back home in West Virginia — there’s truly no place like it.”

Lauren recently worked for the Division of Natural Resources, Office of Land and Streams, in permitting and regulatory coordination. With a background in public service, marketing, business administration, and hospitality, she will bring a strong foundation in communication, organization, and community engagement to this new role with the Press Association.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter and to supporting the important work of journalism across our state,” Lauren said. “I can’t wait to meet everyone.”