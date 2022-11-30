Media Alert: WVPA office without internet and phone service; staff working to handle business as quickly as possible

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association office in Charleston is without internet, which also knocks its telephone service, and is working to handle business as quickly as possible.

Employees are working from home and on cell phones to continue operations. Executive Director Don Smith requests media and others have patience as the staff works to handle calls, emails and other business operations.

“We are completely down this morning. Unfortunately, this is the second day in row with very erratic internet and a continuing problem at our location, which is less than 5 miles from the State Capitol,” Smith said. “We are not the only operation facing such problems and this week’s windy weather only makes it worse. We request patience as we work to handle all business operations.”