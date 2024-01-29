MEDIA ADVISORY: Shepherd University 2024 Academic Regional Competition rescheduled

West Virginia Press Association

WHAT: West Virginia Academic Showdown Regional Competition

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Shepherd University, Center for Contemporary Arts II Bldg., Marinoff Theater, 62 W. Campus Dr., Shepherdstown, WV 25443

CONTACT: Christy Day, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or [email protected]; or Jessica Tice, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, 304-545-9412 or [email protected].

The 2024 Academic Showdown (Showdown) regional competition at Shepherd University, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The previous event was postponed due to inclement weather.

Now in its third year, the Showdown brings high school teams together for head-to-head matchups in areas such as math, history, sports, fine arts, pop culture and more.

Participating teams include:

Round 1 Team Name vs. Team Name Frankfort HS Team 1 vs. Musselman HS Frankfort HS Team 2 vs. Berkeley Springs HS Team 2 Petersburg HS vs. Hampshire HS Team 2 Spring Mills HS Team 2 vs. Berkeley Springs HS Team 1 Spring Mills HS Team 1 vs. Hampshire HS Team 1

Regional higher education partners will host local double-elimination competitions during the next two months. The Showdown is among the largest high school academic match-up competitions in the country using National Academic Quiz Tournament questions. The top two teams from each event will advance to the finale at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The field of competitors continues to increase exponentially from 21 teams the first year, 71 teams the second year and 90 teams this year. Students in grades 9 -12 may participate, and schools may enter up to two teams. Details for each regional will be announced prior to the event.

For a complete list of regional matchups, visit the WVDE website.

