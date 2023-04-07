2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Volleyball Championship coming to Charleston, W.Va.

Charleston Coliseum to host teams from USA, Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sports fans in the eastern United States can cheer on the U.S. Men’s Volleyball National Team on Sept. 5-10 when Charleston, W.Va., will host the 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Volleyball Championship at the Charleston Coliseum.

Teams competing at the Continental Championship will receive points toward their world rankings, which will help determine who qualifies for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The U.S. Men will host teams from Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago. The U.S. Men are ranked No. 1 in the region and No. 6 in the world.

“USA Volleyball is excited to bring top-level men’s volleyball to Charleston, West Virginia,” said USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis. “We know that fans will have an amazing time watching the U.S. Men’s National Team go head-to-head against some of the world’s best countries to vie for the 2023 Continental Championship. This tournament will be Team USA’s final U.S. event before it travels overseas to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. I’d like to thank the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau for all its help and support.”

“We’re excited to bring this high-level volleyball tournament to Charleston, and we’re thrilled to grow our relationship with USA Volleyball,” said Tim Brady, President/CEO, Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Volleyball is big in Charleston and it’s only going to get bigger as we host more and more events of this caliber. Our goal is to make this city the capital of competitive volleyball in West Virginia and this part of the country.”

“We are thrilled to host the 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship in Charleston, and welcome athletes, coaches and staff from North America, Central America and the Caribbean – including the No. 1-ranked U.S. Men’s team,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “Securing the Men’s Continental Championship speaks volumes to the robust partnership between the Charleston CVB and Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and our collective goal to drive economic development through sports tourism.”

U.S. Men’s Head Coach John Speraw added: “We’ve never played in West Virginia before. I am excited for the chance to compete in front of our fans in the eastern U.S and hope to gain some new ones in the area. While this is a new location, we are still playing at home. We love playing in front of our American fans. Come on out and support Team USA!”

The tournament will include four matches a day for five of the six days. Sept. 8 will be the quarterfinals with only two matches.

Men’s volleyball at this level must be seen to be believed. The hardest serves and hits can travel at over 70 mph. Fans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue and bring their signs and noisemakers to cheer on the team.

Tickets will go on sale at noon ET on Friday, February 24, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the Charleston Coliseum box office.