WVPA Hall of Fame accepting nominations for Class of 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is now accepting nominations for the West Virginia Press Association’s Hall of Fame, Class of 2019.

The Hall of Fame committee welcomes written nominations, which must include a brief biographical sketch.

In order to be nominated and elected to the Hall of Fame, a person had to have an “outstanding” career with a West Virginia newspaper, weekly or daily, or be a native West Virginian who had an outstanding journalism career outside West Virginia. Under exceptional circumstances, the committee may nominate others who have made outstanding contributions to the print media.

The nominee must be deceased for at least five years before consideration for the Hall of Fame.

A class of four nominees will be selected by the WVPA Hall of Fame Committee from the existing list of candidates and all new nominees.

Nominations should be submitted by April 1, 2019, by email to Don Smith, at donsmith@wvpress.org or by mail at WV Press Association. 3422 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.