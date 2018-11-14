‘Trees of Our Heritage’ on display in WV at Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History

Release from the West Virginia State Parks:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — It’s beginning to look like Christmas at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History in Parkersburg, with the annual “Trees of Our Heritage” display underway through Dec. 23, 2018.

The event features 36 Christmas trees representing different countries around the world, as well as special memorials or holiday themes displayed on the museum’s three levels. A new tree was added this year that serves as a memorial or tribute tree for World War I, which ended 100 years ago this month.

“This special exhibit of holiday trees is a great way for folks to connect with their family heritage and learn more about different holiday traditions celebrated by other countries,” said Pam Salisbury, event coordinator for Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 23. Admission rates are $4 for adults and $2 for children 3-12. For more information, call 304-420-4800. The museum is located at 137 Juliana Street in Parkersburg.

The museum gift shop will be open with many special items for the holiday gift-giving season. Gift-wrapping will be available. The museum also features a video about the Blennerhassetts and the history of the island. Exhibits relating to Parkersburg and the Ohio Valley are on display from early-ancient to 20th century relics.

