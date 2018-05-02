The Welch News scheduled to cease publication May 7

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH, W.Va — McDowell County’s only newspaper plans to publish it’s final issue on May 7, the end of a 90-year tradition.

The Welch News, distributed three days of week, has been a mainstay of the county, but publisher Melissa Nester announced Wednesday that “barring unforeseen matters,” the newspaper will close its doors.

“It is with great sadness that we announce this as it has been a great pleasure serving our readers over the past 90 years,” she said. “As a small, submission-based community newspaper, the most valuable information we could publish has always been from knowing our communities. Being a part of your life has been invaluable in ours.”

