Registration open for 2021 WVPA Legislative Lookahead Zoom Series

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Media from across West Virginia will gather virtually next week with government and state leaders for the 2021 WVPA Legislative Lookahead.

The 2021 event is a series of one-hour zoom meetings.

The event is hosted by the West Virginia Press Association with partnership support from AARP WV, West Virginia University News and Information, and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation. There is no cost for admission but registration is required.

Media members who register for the event will be emailed the zoom information following registration.

Each discussion is a separate zoom meeting. Media can register for all four discussions or individual discussions. A link will be emailed for each discussion.

AGENDA:

1 – Senate Leadership – Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.: Senate President Craig Blair and members of the Senate leadership team; Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and Senator Richard Lindsey

2 – House of Delegates Leadership – Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.: House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Delegates Amy Summers and Paul Espinosa; Minority Leader Doug Skaff and Delegate Sean Hornbuckle

3 – Education Discussion – Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.: Higher Education Policy Commission Chancellor Sarah Tucker; additional panelist

4 – Social and Business Issues – Thursday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.: Response from association representatives and experts

For more information, contact West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected] or 304-342-1011.