Majority of Gazette-Mail employees to keep jobs in HD Media purchase
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The majority of Charleston Gazette-Mail employees will keep their jobs amid HD Media’s purchase of the newspaper, employees learned Monday.
A total of 168 people received employment offers from HD Media Monday, according to Jim Heady, who will become the publisher of West Virginia’s largest newspaper April 1.
Eleven people who filled out applications did not receive employment offers. Twenty-nine positions that represent employees who did not apply for jobs with HD Media or positions that were previously vacant will not be filled as of now.
