Gazette-Mail editorial: Riley Moore’s post with deportees dehumanizing

Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., recently made a social media post featuring selfies in front of a crowded cell and another photo of himself giving a double thumbs up in front of a large capacity holding cell from a visit to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, touting his support for mass deportations.

His post was dehumanizing and a disgrace to the office he holds and the people he represents.

“I just toured the CECOT prison in El Salvador. This maximum security [sic] facility houses the country’s most brutal criminals, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists. Several inmates were extremely violent criminals recently deported from the U.S.,” Moore wrote in the social media post. “I leave now even more determined to support President Trump’s efforts to secure our homeland.”

Moore was referring to Centro de Connamiento del Terrorismo, where the Trump administration has shipped massive numbers of immigrants rounded up in Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps. The administration has claimed those detained and shipped out of the country are illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes or are members of gangs.

