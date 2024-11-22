Gazette-Mail editorial: Don’t fret, or celebrate, over Cabinet picks yet

Charleston Gazette-Mail

It’s not surprising that outgoing West Virginia governor and incoming Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Justice says he’ll back whomever President-elect Donald Trump appoints to Cabinet positions once the new president takes office.

Seeing Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., toe the line on deeply flawed appointees like recently resigned congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for attorney general (Gaetz’s resignation stymied the release of a congressional ethics report investigating him for alleged sex trafficking, illicit drug use and accepting improper gifts) is more troubling. But Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration Thursday evening, underlining a point about Trump picks that needs reinforcing.

A few positions aside, the incoming president is forming a team of reality and cable news TV faces, along with a few conspiracy theorists, to fill some of the most important roles in U.S. government. And those he’s selecting from inside the beltway, like Gaetz (until Thursday afternoon, anyway) and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, are certainly unconventional, if not unfit.

However, those fearing a worst-case-scenario here, and those who are excited about Trump’s selections or enjoy his efforts to shake up the status quo, all need to take a deep breath and a step back.

