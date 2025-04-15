EDITORIAL: Time for reflection

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

With the conclusion of this year’s regular session of the West Virginia Legislature, there is time to reflect on the action (or inaction) of a group of elected officials who showed us what they prioritized over getting to work to improve our economy, education, healthcare and the general quality of life.

But perhaps there were also lessons learned. For example, one failed bill should lead lawmakers to take a harder look at what it will take to bring broadband internet access to as much of the state as possible.

Senate Bill 891 was another attempt to let the fox guard the henhouse when it came to the legally required publication of notices of government action. The idea was to create a state central legal advertisement website as an alternative to the print and digital publication of such advertisements by newspapers our communities know they can trust.

