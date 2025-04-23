EDITORIAL: Safety of Children Must Come First

The Intelligencer

Remember back in June 2022, when West Virginia lawmakers contracted with McChrystal Group for a thorough assessment of what was then the state Department of Health and Human Resources?

The group was supposed to come up with a strategic plan for the agency, and was paid $1.08 million to do so.

But then, the legislature didn’t like what McChrystal presented as a plan of action for DHHR.

“Our recommendation steers towards keeping a single DHHR with a sub-structure, with the goal being — at the lowest cost and quickest efficiency — getting good results for the citizens of West Virginia,” said Christopher Fussell, president of the McChrystal Group, at the time.

Instead, lawmakers decided to split DHHR into three agencies and moved on.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/opinion/editorials/2025/04/safety-of-children-must-come-first/