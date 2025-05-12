EDITORIAL: Keep up the pressure for West Virginia

The Journal

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Kelly Workman, director of West Virginia’s Office of Broadband, are right to keep up the pressure on federal officials over the pace of their review of grant funding for high-speed broadband.

“As we have discussed, I am concerned that West Virginia may be told to move back from the 1-yard line to the 40-yard line after the review concludes,” Capito wrote in a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. “I urge you to expedite not only the review and release of updated guidance but the program as a whole.”

The program to which Capito refers is the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which was supposed to provide “$42.45 billion to expand high-speed Internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs,” according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Remember, the Mountain State was WAY ahead of the game in dotting its Is and crossing its Ts to receive some of that funding to bring an essential utility to as many residents as possible.

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/keep-up-the-pressure-for-west-virginia/article_6c9366a6-f0bf-599f-92e7-20ceda54aa55.html