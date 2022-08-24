West Virginia Press Convention, WVPA Convention, WVPA Sharing WV Press Convention Review: Pictures from the event on August 24, 2022 More in West Virginia Press Convention: WV Press Convention Review: The Winners! August 24, 2022 WV Press Convention Review: Intermediate Court Chief Justice Greear and WV Tourism Secretary Ruby deliver keynote addresses at WV Press Convention August 24, 2022 WV Press Convention Review: Bluefield Daily Telegraph wins third straight ‘Newspaper of the Year’ honor August 24, 2022 CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association shares the following gallery of photos from convention: