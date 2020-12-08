GOP caucuses confirm Blair, Hanshaw as WV legislative leaders

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw are one step closer to officially holding leadership positions in the West Virginia Legislature in 2021.

Blair and Hanshaw, R-Clay, each received the majority of votes among the Republican caucuses in the Senate and the House on Sunday. The votes all but ensure that Blair will become the next Senate president and Hanshaw will maintain his position as House speaker.

Republicans, with supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, and Senate Democrats hosted their caucus meetings Sunday. House Democrats met Monday evening to select the House minority leader and other leadership positions.

Democrats selected Delegate Doug Skaff, who represents the 35th District in Kanawha County, to serve as the House minority leader. Skaff is president of HD Media, which owns the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch and several weekly papers in Southern West Virginia…

