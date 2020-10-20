Day 2 of virtual West Virginia Education Summit today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Explore the importance of social emotional learning with Rey Saldaña, president and CEO for Communities in Schools during second part of the Eighth Annual West Virginia Education Summit.

Joining the program will be Pamela Cantor, M.D., Founder and Senior Science

What: Eighth Annual West Virginia Education Summit Welcomes Rey Saldaña from Communities in Schools

When: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Where: Zoom Webinar (registration required)

Contact Emily Pratt at [email protected] to receive free registration

Details: Each event will feature a keynote address by a national education leader on the event topic. Then participants will hop on a virtual school bus to visit a West Virginia school highlighted for the good work they do to improve the lives of public school students. The summit will end with a Policy and Practice session to provide both practitioners and policymakers valuable lessons learned.

Advisor for Turnaround for Children

• Virtual Student Expo: Woodrow Wilson High School, Raleigh County

This event is open to all media to cover. To receive free media registration or request a media interview, contact Emily Pratt of The Education Alliance at 304-342-7849 or [email protected] Recordings of the Education Summit will be available at EducationAlliance.org/Summit after the event.

The Education Alliance is pleased to offer the 2020 West Virginia Education Summit featuring three virtual “power summits” scheduled Oct. 14, 20 and 22.

