Zoning issues plague West Virginia’s Renaissance Festival

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — While zoning issues continue to plague the newly-minted West Virginia Renaissance Festival, the elephant in the room during a Tuesday discussion about the controversy was, quite literally, an elephant named “Essex.”

Members of the audience questioned the health of the 44-year-old Asian elephant that was used to provide rides at last weekend’s inaugural edition of the festival. One woman urged the Greenbrier County Commission to disallow the elephant rides.

“It’s a public safety issue,” said Leslee McCarty, who provided commissioners and the media with printed information indicating 18 percent of Asian elephants in the U.S. have tested positive for tuberculosis.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/zoning-issues-plague-renaissance-festival/article_765b7ad2-22bf-5699-a460-97fecf696d0f.html

