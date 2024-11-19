Young man receives highest honor from Ambulance Authority

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va.—Earlier this year, a young Hedgesville resident went above and beyond to help his mother who was met with a medical emergency. Five-year-old Kaysen Click reacted in a way that led him to be recognized and honored by members of the Berkeley County Emergency Ambulance Authority during an open house event at the Hedgesville Fire station Sunday.

Chief of Field Operations Brandon Truman told the tale of Click’s actions when he was faced with helping his mother who faced an emergency situation rendering her unconscious.

“First, he [Click] tried to call 911, but the cell phone was password protected,” Truman said. He went on to say that Click then went next door to get help from a neighbor; however, the neighbor was not home.

“He returned home and got his scooter and rode over a block away to get his aunt,” Truman explained, adding that she was able to return with Click and get medical help.

