Yeager Airport-hosted police motorcycle program helps West Virginia State Police unit get underway

By RICK STEELHAMMER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Other states’ agencies and Canadians are joining West Virginia troopers at Yeager Airport in Charleston for motorcycle operator training.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Kenny Kemp)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a 40-year absence from Mountain State highways, West Virginia State Police motorcycle operators are about to make a comeback.

As the state’s largest and most comprehensive law enforcement agency enters its 100th year, 15 troopers are completing a three-week training course at an otherwise inactive taxiway at Charleston’s Yeager Airport to become certified as motorcycle operators.

Earlier this year, following competitive bids, seven Harley-Davidson Electra Glides were purchased from Harley-Davidson of South Charleston. The bikes have since been painted in the WVSP’s blue and gold livery.

