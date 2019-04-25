Yeager Airport-hosted police motorcycle program helps West Virginia State Police unit get underway
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a 40-year absence from Mountain State highways, West Virginia State Police motorcycle operators are about to make a comeback.
As the state’s largest and most comprehensive law enforcement agency enters its 100th year, 15 troopers are completing a three-week training course at an otherwise inactive taxiway at Charleston’s Yeager Airport to become certified as motorcycle operators.
Earlier this year, following competitive bids, seven Harley-Davidson Electra Glides were purchased from Harley-Davidson of South Charleston. The bikes have since been painted in the WVSP’s blue and gold livery.
