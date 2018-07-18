WVU’s Gee talks changing higher ed in W.Va.

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — WVU President E. Gordon Gee sees it as a one-shot proposition.

As a co-chairman of Gov. Jim Justice’s newly created Blue Ribbon Commission on higher education, Gee in no uncertain terms acknowledged how critical it is for them to deliver a plan by December to re-invigorate the state’s higher education system.

“This is our one bold chance to do it,” Gee said. “My view — as one of the commission co-chairs — is that we go for the long ball. We don’t go for the edges. If this commission fails, or it doesn’t fulfill its responsibilities, then we have lost the momentum to make change.”