WVU’s Gee gets flack from fellow blue ribbon commission members

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — E. Gordon Gee, the president of West Virginia University and the lead co-chairman of a committee looking at the state’s colleges and universities, probably didn’t expect open hostility from fellow commission members, but he sure got it.

Gov. Jim Justice’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education met Monday afternoon for its third meeting and its second in-person meeting at the Bridgeport offices of the Spillman, Thomas and Battle law firm.

The meeting came a few days after several articles, including an article from “The Chronicle of Higher Education,” revealed that Gee had been working behind the scenes to create the Blue Ribbon Commission, to do away with the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission, and to table the performance-based funding formula HEPC was working on.