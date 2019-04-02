Latest News:
WVU to merge two research organizations and focus on renewable energy

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Fred King, right, vice president of research at West Virginia University, speaks with Richard Bajura, director emeritus of the National Research Center for Coal and Energy and acting director of the U.S.-China Energy Center, during Monday’s Academic Media Day event at WVU.
(News and Sentinel photo by John McCabe)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.  — Two research organizations at West Virginia University plan to merge and focus on renewable energy projects.

James Wood, the interim director of the WVU Energy Institute, said Monday during WVU Academic Media Day in Morgantown that his organization is merging with the National Research Center for Coal and Energy.

“Recently, we spent some time looking over the structure of the institute particularly in regard to integrating the team at the National Research Center for Coal and Energy into the energy institute,” Wood said. “That’s in recognition of the transitions that we see that are taking place in the energy business today, the role gas is beginning to play superseding that part of the economy here.”

