WVU taps Kreider to serve as interim provost as Reed prepares to retire

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After three decades of service to West Virginia University, Maryanne Reed has chosen to retire from her role as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the end of September. She will continue to offer her leadership and expertise through the end of the calendar year when she retires from the University.

“I have loved my time at WVU and appreciate the many opportunities afforded me,” Reed said. “It’s time for me to begin a new chapter in my life in which I’m able to spend more time with family and friends. I will forever carry WVU in my heart and wish nothing but the best for this institution and our people.”

Beginning in October, Reed will continue to report to the Office of the President, helping with the provost transition and closing out projects in the Provost’s Office related to student success, retention and land-grant outreach.

“Maryanne Reed has brought her unique brand of energy and a sense of purpose to every facet of her career here at West Virginia University,” President Gordon Gee said. “When Maryanne told me of her plans to retire, I knew it would be great loss for the University, but I am supportive of her decision. Her commitment to students, caring for colleagues and innovative spirit have been evident from her earliest days as a faculty member to her years as provost and vice president for academic affairs where she has cultivated a talented team committed to serving the WVU System as we plan for the future.”

Current Vice Provost Paul Kreider will step into an interim provost role effective Oct. 1, 2024, while also continuing to lead WVU Potomac State College until a new permanent campus president is in place, anticipated by Jan. 1, 2025.

Paul Kreider

Kreider joined the University as dean of the WVU College of Creative Arts in July 2011, became associate provost for undergraduate education in 2017 and was named vice provost in 2019. A seasoned administrator and innovative academic leader, he was named interim campus president of Potomac State College in March 2024.

Additionally, Senior Associate Provost Mark Gavin will become vice provost and assume his new role and duties beginning Oct. 1.

Prior to joining the Office of the Provost in 2018, Gavin served as a faculty member and associate dean for graduate programs, research and executive education in the WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics. As senior associate provost, Gavin currently oversees academic budgets, facilities and strategic initiatives for the Office of the Provost. His portfolio as vice provost will include these areas plus additional responsibilities. The University does not plan to fill the vacated senior associate provost position.

Reed joined the University in 1993 as a faculty member in the WVU Reed College of Media and was later named dean. Under Reed’s tenure as dean, the College of Media experienced record enrollment in its graduate and undergraduate programs. She also led major curriculum innovations and programmatic changes at the College of Media, as well as the development of a new state-of-the-art Media Innovation Center in the Evansdale Crossing building. Widely respected as a gifted higher education administrator, Reed was tapped to lead the largest WVU college, the WVU Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, as interim dean from 2015-2016.

She returned to the College of Media in 2016 and was appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs in spring of 2019. While serving the University as its chief academic officer, Reed successfully led through the global COVID-19 pandemic and an evolution of the academic enterprise. Under her direction, the office created a number of student success initiatives, including the Maier Foundation-funded completion grants, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation-funded REACH program and the campus’ move to professional advising.

The search for a permanent provost will begin after a new University president is selected.