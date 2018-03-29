WVU School of Public Health to kick off National Public Health Week celebration with national organization

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During the first full week of April each year, the American Public Health Association brings together communities across the United States to observe National Public Health Week, recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health.

This year, the WVU School of Public Health will celebrate National Public Health Week, April 2-7, with a series of events focused on student and community engagement. The School will kick off its celebration in partnership with the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health’s This Is Public Health Roadshow.

“We are thrilled that West Virginia was selected to be this year’s host state for the TIPH Roadshow and that the School of Public Health was able to partner for the kick-off event,” said Linda Alexander, Associate Dean for Academic, Student and Faculty Affairs at the School of Public Health. “As a school, we are hoping to educate students, faculty and leaders across campus about the impact public health inititiaves have on our community. The campus event at the WVU Mountainlair will demonstrate how integral our work is with so many programs, departments and services here at the University.”

The kick-off event on Monday, April 2, will encompass a public health fair at the Mountainlair and include engagement opportunities with the TIPH Roadshow, WellWVU, WVU Office of Sustainability, Morgantown Safe Communities, the WVU Rec Center and more. The fair is free and open to the public.

Tuesday will highlight a social media “pop quiz” through which participants can win prizes, and Wednesday through Friday will focus on student-centeric events. An RSVP is required for most of these.

On Saturday, April 7, the Student Association of Public Health will host a family-friendly 5K run. The event will include games, prizes, snakcs, face painting and a free kids run. Race information and registration are available online.

Following Monday’s kick-off at WVU, the TIPH Roadshow team will visit towns throughout West Virginia to promote public health education and careers, as well as healthy behaviors. The Roadshow will make stops in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, and Pleasants and McDowell Counties. Activities are planned for pre-K-12 students, undergraduates, and public health professionals. Details are available on the TIPH website.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, April 2 | Mountainlair | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WVU/ASPPH This Is Public Health Roadshow

The TIPH Roadshow works to build awareness of public health while providing outreach to the communities it visits. Stop by to learn how public health intersects with different programs, departments and services at WVU.

Public Health Pop Quiz

Tuesday, April 3 | Online | All Day

Connect with us on Facebook and put your public health knowledge to the test! Participate in our social media pop quiz throughout the day for your chance to win WVU SPH prizes.

NIOSH Tours

Wednesday, April 4 | NIOSH | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Go behind the scenes to tour several labs from different content areas at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health branch in Morgantown. Space for these tours is limited. NIOSH is located at 1095 Willowdale Road. RSVP required by March 26 at 5pm.

Coffee & Conversation

Thursday, April 5 | 3301 HSC-S | 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Want to learn more about how you can help make changes in your community via policy or about how you can effectively reach out to and engage your representatives? Start your day with a cup of coffee and conversation about civic engagement led by SPH faculty. The coffee’s on us! RSVP required.

Disease Detective

Friday, April 6 | Mon. Co. Health Dept. | 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Visit the Monongalia County Health Department, a short walk from the WVU HSC, where Bob While, SPH alumnus, will speak to students about his career in Epidemiology. He’ll discuss the past, present and future of the profession before answering questions from students. The MCHD is located at 453 Van Voorhis Road. RSVP required.

SAPH 5K

Saturday, April 7 | WVU Rec. Center | 9 a.m to noon

Join us for a family-friendly 5K hosted by the Student Association for Public Health. There will be games, prizes, snacks, face painting, and a free kids fun run to kick off the event. The WVU Rec Center is located at 2001 Rec Center Drive. Registration required.

Follow @WVUToday on Twitter.

See more from WVU Today