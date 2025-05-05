WVU releases update to students regarding DEI

By Samantha Smith, The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU provided an update to students following Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s signing of SB 474, which aims to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs at higher education institutions across the state.

The bill was introduced after Morrisey’s Executive Order 3-25, which aimed to prohibit state agencies and institutions from using state funds, property or resources to grant or support DEI staff positions, activities, procedures or programs and resulted in the closure of WVU’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and opening of the Division of Campus Engagement and Compliance in February.

The bill contains multiple exceptions that protect select policies and programs at WVU, according to an email sent to students’ MIX accounts. However, the email identified several areas exempt from the law.

Among those exempt are sex-based educational opportunities, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics opportunities for women, donor-designated scholarships, single-sex athletic programs, events or teams and single-sex spaces, including restrooms, changing rooms, locker rooms, showers, sleeping quarters and dorms, according to the email.

Also exempt is the University’s compliance with several obligations under the state institution of higher education, including Title IX requirements, the Discrimination in Employment Act, the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, the federal Civil Rights Act, the West Virginia Human Rights Act or any other applicable federal or state law or court order, according to the email.

