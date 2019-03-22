WVU Provost McConnell to leave for Colorado State president’s job

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU provost and vice president for academic affairs Joyce McConnell has been named as the finalist for Colorado State’s president’s job, and will likely leave after more than 24 years at the University.

According to CBS Denver, McConnell will become the school’s first female president and the 15th in the school’s history, pending approval from CSU’s board.

Statement from President E. Gordon Gee, via WVU Today:

“It comes as no surprise to us that Joyce has been sought to lead other institutions. Her talents, combined with her passion for higher education, elevated not only West Virginia University, but also the state of West Virginia. A valuable member of our team, she leads with strategy and thoughtfulness — and produces results.”

