WVU pilot program gives addicted moms in eastern Panhandle a second chance

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — As West Virginia’s heroin crisis has grown, so has the number of expectant mothers addicted to the drug.W

To address the crisis, WVU Medicine has launched a pilot program at its Harpers Ferry Family Medicine center. It is one of five recipients of a federal grant money to fund a drug free moms and babies pilot treatment program officially called Maternal Comprehensive Opioid Addiction Treatment. Run by Dr. David Baltierra and Giselle Perry, a licensed practical nurse and program therapist, the pilot program features medical treatment paired with group therapy on substance abuse, relapse prevention, pre-natal care, breast feeding, pain management and actual labor and delivery.

