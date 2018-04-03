WVU officials speak on Patriots of Appalachia posters on campus

By ADRIANNE UPHOLD

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the past week, sentiments from the group Patriots of Appalachia have been seen throughout WVU’s campus.

POA has been referred as a white supremacist group, but they have denied that any member is a white supremacist.

Some posters that POA posted around campus say, “Restoring the Agrarian values of the self-reliant family” and “To ensure the survival of Heirloom Americans in the Age of Globalism.”

Dean of Students Corey Farris sent out a statement to the community on Thursday morning to not let the group divide the campus.

