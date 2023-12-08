By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Some newfound money at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital will go toward the build out of the new pediatrics clinic being constructed there.

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore came to Wheeling Thursday with a check to the hospital for $84,097. The money was due the hospital from his office’s unclaimed property fund, he explained.

Moore also presented a similar check for $84,953 to the hospital in June.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is in the process of converting the former Continuous Care Center building on its campus into an outpatient pediatrics clinic.

The project is expected to cost $10 million, with the hospital seeking to raise half the amount or $5 million of the cost, according to Douglass Harrison, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Memorial hospitals.

“We are going to put (the money received Thursday) into a fund to support our new pediatric center,” he said. “We’re excited. We always like to find free money.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/12/wvu-medicine-wheeling-hospital-receives-more-unclaimed-funds/