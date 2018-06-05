WVU Medicine Children’s hosts groundbreaking for new tower in Morgantown

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two children from the Fairmont area donned hard hats and joined in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new tower for WVU Medicine Children’s Monday in Morgantown.

Reilly Albertson, 11, and Tyler Yost, 10, were part of a group of several children who lifted shovelfuls of dirt to mark the milestone. Children from Morgantown, South Charleston and Sardis, Ohio also participated.

Scheduled for completion in 2020, the new tower will be eight stories with 155 beds. It will include a 25-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and sedation unit, a 61-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a 39-bed pediatric acute care unit and a 30-bed obstetrical unit with potential for expansion, according to a fact sheet on the project.

