WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital announces artwork collaboration in partnership with ARCA driver Christian Rose

By Damian Phillips, The Exponent Telegram

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has entered into an artwork collaboration with AM Racing Team driver Christian Rose.

During the ARCA Menards Series Race at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 19, Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang will feature a livery designed by three WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital patients: Addison Schrock, 11, of Acme, Pennsylvania, Brantly Poling, 12, Vienna, and Ivy Martin, 12, of Morgantown.

“Where it’s white around the logos, they’ll get to draw and design. Whatever they come up with will be on that car for the race. I think it’s going to look pretty special,” said Rose, who is a Martinsburg native.

The children will design the livery on paper, and then graphic designers will bring the artwork to life and wrap the car in it, Rose said.

While brainstorming during a press conference Wednesday, the children all considered including animals in the design.

Addison suggested drawing her two horses, Chance and Ivy. She also said she is considering adding Crumbl cookies and bubble tea because they are some of her favorite foods.

Brantly suggested adding a cow to the design because he participates in 4-H livestock shows.

Rose encouraged Brantly to explore other ideas too.

“We need a big largemouth bass on that, man. C’mon,” Rose said with a smile.

