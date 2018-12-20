WVU Medicine CEO outlines his vision to more than 300 system leaders

By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Health System President and CEO Albert Wright offered his vision for the future of the system, and healthcare in the state, to more than 300 system leaders Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re accomplishing amazing things as a healthcare system,” he said during the WVU Medicine System Leadership Meeting.

But WVUHS has to be a “disruptor,” a leader in changing how healthcare is delivered in West Virginia, he said. In the recently released national health rankings, West Virginia rose for 46th to 44th

