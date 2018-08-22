WVU issues statement after meeting with fraternity leaders
WVU Today
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee issued the following statement Tuesday after meeting with leaders of several fraternities who recently dissociated from the University:
“While there is still much work to be done, we had an open and honest conversation. I believe we more clearly understand each other’s position, and we are hopeful that we can come to an agreeable resolution. Nevertheless, West Virginia University will not deviate from its goal to provide for the safety and welfare of its students. We are also dedicated to working with our student leaders who remain steadfast in their commitment to strengthen Fraternity and Sorority Life on our campus.”
CONTACT: John A. Bolt; University Relations/Communications
304.293.5520; jabolt@mail.wvu.edu
Follow @WVUToday on Twitter.