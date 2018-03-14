WVU Festival of Ideas to host a discussion on ‘Industries of the Future’ with Alec Ross

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Alec Ross, West Virginia native and New York Times best-selling author, will visit West Virginia University as the next speaker in the David C. Hardesty, Jr. Festival of Ideas series March 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mountainlair Ballrooms.

Ross will provide insight on the technological and economic trends and developments that will shape the next 10-to-20 years, from cybersecurity and big data to the commercialization of genomics to the code-ification of money, markets and trust.

One of America’s leading experts on innovation, he has been an entrepreneur, served four years as senior advisor for innovation to the Secretary of State and advised President Obama on the intersection of technology and geopolitics for his first presidential campaign. He did the same during his time as senior advisor for innovation to the Secretary of State, a role created for him to maximize the potential of technology and innovation in service of America’s diplomatic goals. In this role, Ross advanced the State Department’s interests on a range of issues including internet freedom, cybersecurity, disaster response, and the use of network technologies in conflict zones. Currently, he continues to educate various world leaders and top CEOs about these topics.

