WVU Faculty Senate questions leadership team on RIF process as notices begin to go out

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Reduction in force notices have started going out at WVU, and the RIF process was at the front of most minds at Monday’s Faculty Senate meeting.

Chair Frankie Tack choked up during her discussion of the topic, saying a friend and neighbor of hers had just received notice.

“This is such a difficult time for those professors and their families,” she said. “We also want to acknowledge the colleagues and the students that are grieving with you and who will miss you for a long time to come. We hope for all of you that you can find moments of solace amidst the storm.”

Provost Maryanne Reed told the senators there was one bit of good news: The number of faculty to be subject to RIF has declined by more than 50%, from 143 to 69.

“There were a significant number of faculty that voluntarily retired or resigned from the university,” she said. “I realize that is of little solace for those faculty members that will be losing their positions.”

