By TIFFANY MORGAN

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — “This is just the start.”

Zach Fowler, WVU Core Arboretum director and clinical assistant professor in the department of biology, said the arboretum has yet to reach its full potential, with the second annual Nature Connection Series being the start of it all.

The WVU Core Arboretum will hold its second annual Nature Connection Series, starting on June 5. Each Tuesday at 6 p.m., there will be a new speaker and lecture. Each lecture will cover a different topic, but the main goal is to connect attendees with nature during the presentations.

Read the entire article: https://www.dominionpost.com/2018/05/31/wvu-core-arboretum-plans-summer-lecture-series/

