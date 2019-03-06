WVU College of Law named a top environmental law school for second year

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University College of Law has been named a top environmental law school for a second year.

In its current issue, preLaw Magazine gives WVU College of Law a grade of A for the range of its energy and environmental law classes and related opportunities. Just 14 law schools in the nation score higher.

“We are excited to receive this national recognition once again, especially for what it means to our students and alumni,” said Gregory Bowman, dean of the College of Law. “As a leading law school in a region rich in natural resources, we offer a well-rounded program in energy and environmental law and policy that prepares students for their legal careers.”

Students at WVU College of Law can earn a concentration in energy and sustainable development law or earn a dual degree J.D./LL.M. (Master of Laws) in energy and sustainable development law.

The College of Law is also home to WVU’s Center for Energy and Sustainable Development. Since 2011, the center has hosted an annual conference that explores pressing energy and environmental legal issues. The center also hosts the nation’s first energy and sustainable development moot court competition that annually attracts law school teams from across the country. This year’s competition takes place on March 7-9 with 30 teams from 19 law schools.

Additionally, the college’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic gives students the opportunity to work with local governments, landowners and non-profit organizations to develop workable conservation strategies and practices.

