WVU Class of 2025 encouraged to embrace change with perseverance, optimism

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Marking a Mountaineer milestone, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and other distinguished speakers delivered inspiring messages on the power of perseverance during times of change to thousands of University graduates during nine Commencement ceremonies this weekend (May 16-18) at the Coliseum.

“Persisting through change to achieve success is a skill that you have honed and it will serve you well throughout life,” Gee told graduates in what marked his final Commencement address as president before he retires this summer after 45 years in higher education.

“Of all that you learned here, I hope you remember one thing above all — commit to your unique path and enjoy life’s ever-shifting vistas along the way,” Gee said. “Through buffeting winds, cling tightly to your sense of purpose. It is an inner compass that will point you in the right direction.”

A willingness to embrace change has led to success for Collin Edwards, a Hagerstown, Maryland, native and graduate from the WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics. Edwards originally left college after one semester to enlist in the National Guard because of financial challenges, and after eight years of military service, he returned to WVU to earn degrees in management information systems and finance. Now, he will serve as a second lieutenant in the West Virginia Army National Guard while working as a business technology analyst in Arlington, Virginia.

“You have worked hard, overcome challenges and celebrated numerous victories along the way. All along that journey, you persevered and you kept your eye on the prize,” Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Paul Kreider said. “It’s that grit and determination that defines the Mountaineer spirit. It is that confidence and resilience that carried you across the most admirable of finish lines to today.”

A true embodiment of the Mountaineer spirit and present among the WVU College of Applied Human Sciences graduates was Ghana native Sandra Ayivor who persevered through the rigorous process of becoming a U.S. resident, balanced a long-distance marriage and raised three children across two continents — all while earning her doctoral degree in higher education administration and a graduate certificate in women’s and gender studies.

One of five speakers to receive honorary degrees, Jon Hammock, an alumnus and founder of KeyLogic, shared a pivotal moment in his academic journey when he relied on his grit to overcome self-doubt. He told the WVU Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources graduates he felt overwhelmed and was ready to quit one cold, snowy morning while trudging up a campus hill his sophomore year, but instead of giving up, he tapped into his perseverance and pushed forward to earn his earn his computer science degree.

“I encourage you to embrace the challenges and use them as fuel,” Hammock said. “And remember, you being here today is proof that there is no hill a Mountaineer can’t climb.”

A testament to the speakers’ messages, Jay Rossell from Charleroi, Pennsylvania, took a trade job to support his family after serving two deployments in the Iraq War; however, his determination and lifelong love for the outdoors ultimately led him to the WVU Davis College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries resources.

“Like our graduates, I have reached a turning point this weekend, as I preside over my final Commencement at West Virginia University,” Gee said. “And if I — at age 81 —believe that my best days lie ahead, our graduates have every reason to face the future with optimism.”

At the conclusion of the WVU Eberly College of Arts and Sciences ceremony Sunday (May 18), Gee was honored for conferring more than 335,000 degrees throughout his career in higher education.

Other notable moments:

• The remaining honorary degrees were presented to Harry “Hap” Esbenshade and W. Marston “Marty” Becker at the Chambers College ceremony, Mark Duda in the Davis College ceremony and Bruce T. Roberts during the School of Dentistry, School of Nursing, School of Pharmacy and School of Public Health ceremony.

• Chancellor and Executive Dean for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh recognized the graduates’ dedication to service and lifelong learning, encouraging them to lead with purpose and continue making a positive impact on the health of their communities.

• Set to retire next month after three decades of service to the University, Associate Provost for Graduate Academic Affairs Richard Thomas led the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences graduates into the ceremony as the faculty grand marshal.

• Luke Frazier, a conductor, music director and pianist who was inducted into the WVU Academy of Distinguished Alumni earlier this year, told the inaugural graduating class from the WVU College of Creative and Arts and Media “your job is not simply to make art —your job is to change the world.”

• Twin sisters Zakiah and Zyiah Bailey from Fairmont will kick off their nursing careers together at the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital Birthing Center.

• Tom Williams, superintendent of Kanawha County Schools, addressed graduates of the College of Applied Human Sciences.

• Emily Beckner, a sports and adventure media major from Parkersburg, and Silas Beckner, an exercise physiology major from Morgantown, graduated as husband and wife after meeting in class their sophomore year.

Commencement ceremonies were held Saturday, May 10, at WVU Institute of Technology and WVU Potomac State College.