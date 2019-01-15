WVU business, engineering online graduate programs land in U.S. News top 50; education program in top 100

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Online graduate business programs in data analytics, the online MBA, and forensic accounting and fraud examination at West Virginia University have been recognized in the top 50 of the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Online Program rankings, as has an online graduate engineering program in information technology.

Additionally, WVU’s online graduate program in education was ranked in the top 100. The rankings were officially released today (Jan.15) by U.S. News.

Business Data Analytics and Forensic & Fraud Examination programs at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics comprised the Non-MBA category in business, tied for 26th in the nation out of 150 programs. These business programs saw a substantial jump up from last year’s 63rd ranking, and include a data analytics program that had been in existence only two years at the time of the ranking, as well as a forensic accounting and fraud examination program that has been called the national model.

In the MBA category, WVU’s Online Hybrid MBA was tied for 45th out of 285 ranked programs, up two places over last year. The program has been ranked in the U.S. News top 50 for seven of the eight years it has been offered.

“These rankings demonstrate the continual strategic importance to expand access to our high-quality programs through online education,” said Dr. Keith Bailey, WVU dean of Online Learning and Continuing Professional Education. “As an R1 institution that offers numerous online programs, we are continually reviewing curriculum, working with faculty and listening to student recommendations to improve and grow our online offerings. Our goal with online learning is to be constantly evolving, and seeing continual increases in rankings illustrates the importance of online programming at West Virginia University.”

More than 1,500 online programs were assessed for the 2019 rankings, with indicators focusing on graduate indebtedness, course delivery and academic and career support made available to students remotely, U.S. News said.

Javier Reyes , Milan Puskar Dean of the Chambers College, said the business program rankings reflect the college’s heightened commitment to deliver quality, online business education.

“We have worked hard to develop online business graduate programs that reflect a vision for what the market will demand and what will enhance the global workforce,” Reyes said. “The programs in which we have been recognized by U.S. News — Business Data Analytics, Forensic & Fraud Examination and the Online Hybrid MBA — are ones that have been forward-thinking and responsive to the needs of industry. Our new online, graduate program in cybersecurity, which was only unveiled this year and, therefore, was not reviewed, is yet another example of that. These programs are also reflective of the outstanding faculty and staff who deliver them, helping us to build upon a reputation of fueling the careers of successful students.”

Dale Dzielski , WVU Online Software Engineering Program Director, said the program continues to be highly recognized because of the resources allocated to the program, ranging from using the Quality Matters Program standard to offering the latest in coursework.

“We are once again honored to be ranked by U.S. News and World Report among the top universities nationwide with Online Computer and Information Technology Master level programs,” Dzielski said. “Led by our Lane Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Chair Dr. Brian Woerner, Academic Coordinator Dr. Katerina Goseva-Popstojanova and myself, along with the world-class instructors and support from our WVU Online team, we continue to offer a cutting-edge software engineering education to our diverse graduate students from across the country that work across all industry sectors.”

“We are proud that our College has soared in the rankings” said Tracy Morris, interim dean of the College of Education and Human Services. “Because so many full-time educators pursue graduate degrees to advance their careers, it is critical that we offer meaningful online learning experiences that work with their busy schedules.”

WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics

CONTACT: Patrick GreggWVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics patrick.gregg@mail.wvu.edu ; 304.293.5131 Follow @WVUToday on Twitter

See more from WVU Today