WVU basketball: Former coach Huggins talks about his conclusion at WVU

By Taylor Kennedy, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It has been a difficult four months for former West Virginia coach Bob Huggins.

The Mountaineers’ season tipped off on Monday night. But Huggins is not prepping for the next opponent nor seated on his stool right beside the bench.

The Morgantown native has been quiet the last few months during news revolving around his exit from WVU.

It started back in May, when he used a homophobic slur and anti-Catholic perspective when describing Xavier fans.

The following month, Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh on June 16 on charges of drunken driving.

“[The arrest] was an unfortunate situation,” Huggins said on “Full Court Press,” an HD Media and Vandalia Media Partners podcast. “I was at my brother’s [Larry] camp [in Ohio]. I went up there to hang around coaches and walk around the courts. I then decided I wanted to go home. My back was killing me. It was bothering me.”

