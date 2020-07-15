WVU applauds decision to rescind ICE guidance for international students amid COVID-19 pandemic

From WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The federal government has rescinded guidance, opposed by West Virginia University and other higher education institutions, that would have required international students to enroll in in-person courses to remain lawfully present in the United States.

WVU Campus

With the revocation of the July 6 rules, regulations set forth on March 13 apply to F-1 international students for their academic coursework, allowing for increased flexibility in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re elated to see these new rules rescinded, allowing international students the opportunities they need to continue their studies,” said Amber Brugnoli, associate vice president for WVU’s Office of Global Affairs. “WVU’s hybrid delivery model for the upcoming fall semester provides the needed flexibility for all students to build the schedule that best suits them, and this will allow international students to have that same opportunity.”

Future guidance for the fall semester may be forthcoming from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigrations and Customs Enforce, and Global Affairs will continue to work with the University’s international community to understand changes to immigration policy.

For questions, contact the WVU Office of Global Affairs at globalaffairs@mail.wvu.edu.