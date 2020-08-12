WVU announces updated 2020 football schedule

Six home dates highlight 2020 slate

Release from WVU:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the updated 2020 football schedule.





“When the Big 12 announced a revised 10-game season, we knew that the schedule would change and there would be some flexibility built in to handle any COVID-19 disruptions,” Lyons said. “This new schedule provides us with the nine league games, the one nonconference date and the ability to plan accordingly.”

Six home dates and four Big 12 Conference road dates comprise the schedule. The season opens at home on Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky, WVU’s only nonconference game.West Virginia’s Big 12 Conference home dates are Baylor (Oct. 3), Kansas (Oct. 17), Kansas State (Oct. 31), TCU (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 28).Road conference games are Oklahoma State (Sept. 26), Texas Tech (Oct. 24), Texas (Nov. 7) and Iowa State (Dec. 5).The top two finishers in the regular-season standings will compete for the conference title in the Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec.12.

The championship game will be played in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium through 2021.

The times and television schedule will be announced at a later date, and all dates are subject to change.

WVU Athletics continues to work with University, local and state authorities for the potential plan for fan attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium this season. Once a final plan is determined, the details will be shared with Mountaineer Athletic Club members and football season ticket holders.

For the latest information on tickets, visit the 2020 football season ticket FAQ Page – WVUsports.com/2020FAQ.