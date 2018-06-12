WVU Academic Media Day: Gee says West Virginia Forward initiative is picking up steam

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said he believes the West Virginia Forward initiative is picking up momentum and on target for full development in four to five years.

West Virginia Forward is a multi-level effort to form partnerships and move all sectors of the state forward to reach goals for prosperity, health and education, according to WVU Provost Joyce McConnell. “Our job is to reweave the fabric of the state in a way that allows us to be extremely successful,” said Gee, who offered the keynote talk Monday at the WVU Academic Media Day.

