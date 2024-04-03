By Jacob Martin, Preston County Journal

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Efforts to appeal Preston High School’s newly instated AAAA status have failed so far. Despite being denied, Preston County Schools officials prepare another appeal request.

For the new classification term for 2024-25, Preston County football, volleyball, baseball, softball and cheer have been added to Class AAAA. After remaining in Class AAA for several years, the change was a shock to staff and athletes alike.

A school’s classification is primarily determined by a school’s enrollment, school officials said.

“Our initial appeal was denied,” Superintendent Bradley Martin said. “However, there is a process to appeal to the WVSSAC Board of Review.”

The new appeal will be to the state superintendent and the WVSSAC Director David Price, Martin said.

“We just haven’t heard back from a date on that just yet,” Martin said. “My concern and what we have tried to express in our appeal, is that we want to seek a competitive athletic balance. We should be playing AAA.”

A big cause for concern is how much students have to travel, Board of Education member Bruce Huggins said.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/prestoncountyjournal/wvssac-nixes-preston-high-school-appeal-of-class-aaaa-status/article_9ec027b2-ee0b-11ee-a2ac-6ba507b0ad23.html