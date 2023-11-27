By Zack Klemme, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Dave Walker saw Xerxees Yancey, having just completed a postgame interview, walking toward the Martinsburg locker room.

Talking to another member of the media, and figuring Yancey might be listening in, Walker playfully noted the potential element of fortune in Yancey’s propensity for pick-sixes.

“Lucky!?” Yancey replied. “That ain’t luck, coach!”

Whatever it was, Yancey’s third-quarter 40-yard interception return to the house swung the Class AAA state semifinals in the Bulldogs’ direction in a 49-26 victory over Huntington High at Bob Sang Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The scoring return was Yancey’s third of the season, Walker said. And it was well-timed, as Martinsburg had just taken a two-possession lead midway through the third frame.

On Huntington’s ensuing possession, Yancey fielded a deflection and spotted only green turf.

“All I saw was the end zone. I was not gonna let them stop me,” he said. “Each time I touch the ball, I’m like, I’ve gotta get to the end zone. Because I’m not even a running back, so (I) don’t get it much, so, gotta get it when I can.”

Yancey’s pick-six was the second of three in the game. Huntington’s Malik McNeely’s theft and 21-yard scoring jaunt put the Highlanders up 10-7 just 50 seconds into the second quarter.

But the Bulldogs outscored Huntington 42-16 the rest of the way to secure their 14th trip to the state championship game in 23 years and avenge a 28-21 loss to the Highlanders in last year’s state semifinals.

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/sports/wvssac-class-aaa-state-semifinals-martinsburg-bulls-past-highlanders/article_ba24d011-bbab-53cb-a5b0-28ef35a859b5.html