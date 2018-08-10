WV’s mobile voting draws security concerns, criticism

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A groundbreaking move by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to allow overseas military members to vote using a mobile app is drawing criticism and concern from national security cybersecurity experts.

West Virginia became the first state to allow mobile voting in May by allowing active duty West Virginians overseas, including their spouses, from Harrison and Monongalia counties to vote in the primary election using a mobile app by the company Voatz. The hope is to have the program expand to all counties by November, but it will be up to the individual counties whether they utilize the program.

Warner, a U.S. Army veteran, said he knows how cumbersome it can be for overseas military members to vote, which results in low voter turnout among military members.

