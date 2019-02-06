HD Media & Charleston Gazette-Mail media social set for Wednesday evening, Feb. 6

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislators, media from across the state and guests will gather at the Embassy Suites on morning of Feb. 7 for the annual West Virginia Press Association Legislative Breakfast.

“The media of West Virginia appreciate legislators and government officials taking time each year to provide updates on key topics and bills in the current session,” said Don Smith, executive director of the WVPA. “This year’s breakfast is at the midpoint of the session — Day 30 — so it’s excellent timing.”

The Feb 7 breakfast is from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites, 300 Court Street. Charleston, WV 25301. In additional to legislative updates, those attending will hear a business update on the natural gas industry and a review of the W.Va. Open Meetings Act from the West Virginia Ethics Commission.

Adding to this year’s networking activities is the HD Media and Charleston Gazette-Mail’s MEDIA SOCIAL on Wednesday evening, the night before the breakfast.

“With so many media representatives coming to Charleston to stay the night before breakfast, the leadership — owner Doug Reynolds and corporate publisher Jim Heady — of HD Media, which owns the Charleston Gazette-Mail, wanted to provide an opportunity for the media to socialize and network. HD Media is also inviting legislators, state officials, and local business, association and civic leaders to attend. The WVPA breakfast is traditional and structured, but the HD Media social will be more relaxed and allow for more conversation and networking. West Virginia Press is very appreciative of HD Media for hosting this new event.”

The HD MEDIA SOCIAL is Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is also at Embassy Suites.

The Thursday, Feb. 7, breakfast agenda is as follows: