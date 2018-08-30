Latest News:
WVDOT awards first general obligation bond project

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that the West Virginia Department of Transportation has awarded the first general obligation bond project.

The project, from his Roads to Prosperity program, will widen nearly eight miles of the West Virginia Turnpike near Beckley.

The contract was awarded to Triton Construction of St. Albans with a bid of $105,675,400.

